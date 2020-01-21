Suspected killers of ‘okada’ riders nabbed

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Delta State have arrested suspected gunmen who allegedly killed two commercial motorcycle riders in Mosogar and Ujevwu communities in Ethiope West and Udu local government areas of the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Hafiz Inuwa, while confirming the incidents said, “the victims were robbed of their motorbikes after the attack.”

He identified the victims as Monoria Ofishe and Jamilu Umaru and the suspects were simply identified as Ovie and John, 22 and 21 years old respectively.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and are being transferred to the Homicide Division of the police,” he said.

The CP also confirmed the arrest of an armed robbery gang, including a female suspect, the gang allegedly used in luring their victims. The female suspect, identified as Bella Lucky, was arrested alongside two other suspects of the criminal gang at McClivers market area in Warri, Delta State on Monday.

She allegedly specialised in luring victims to the den of her criminal gang, who had been terrorising Warri and its environs with commercial tricycles, popularly known as “Keke”.

According to the police boss, the modus operandi of the gang was to use their female member “to deceive passengers, engage them in discussion, get them carried away, and rob them.”

“These are armed robbers who were using a woman. It’s not a question of a notorious armed robber. It’s a gang using knife, stabbing people and robbing them. They’ve been arrested and they’re in our custody,” the CP added.

Daggers and some mobile phones were allegedly recovered from the suspects by police operatives, who tracked the female suspect down to a hideout after she allegedly stabbed and inflicted injuries on a female victim.

