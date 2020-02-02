Suspected herdsmen allegedly hack farmer to death in Ogun  

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected herdsmen have allegedly hacked a farmer to death in Fagboun village, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased simply identified as Araba was killed on his farmland around 4pm on Friday.

The village chief, Simeon Fagbohun who disclosed this on Saturday, said the heinous act was perpetrated by some herdsmen who recently invaded the community.

“What we know is that they (the herders) took their herds to his farm which he resisted and they hacked him to death.

“We didn’t see the herdsmen who perpetrated that evil act. We have informed the police, in fact, the Area Commander was also aware.

“The police took the corpse to Ilaro. But we have taken the corpse from the police because if they are allowed to take the corpse to the mortuary, it will cost the family another expenses before they can take it back. And we have buried the corpse same day .”

Fagboun lamented the havoc caused in the area by herdsmen, calling on the government to wade into the matter urgently to avoid reprisal attacks and equally curb activities of the herdsmen.

The Police Spokesman in the state , Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, saying the Police are yet to identify the killers.

“The police have begun an investigation to know the killers, the Commissioner of Police has directed the homicide section to commence a full scale investigation into the matter and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

The Eselu of Iseluland in Oja-Odan, in Yewa-North Local Government Area of the state, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi had on Tuesday threatened to unleash his traditional warriors on Fulani herdsmen if the government refuses to prevail on them to halt stop their havoc in his community.

Akinyemi said some Fulani herdsmen have returned to his community in large numbers and were causing havoc in his community.

