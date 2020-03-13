Suspected gunrunner, kidnappers nabbed in Taraba

The Police in Taraba State have paraded a suspected gunrunner along with three suspected kidnappers.
The command spokesman, DSP David Misal, who briefed journalists yesterday, said the suspected gunrunner, Dayyabu Usman was arrested in connection with sale of prohibited firearms.
He said the suspect confessed that he has been in the illegal arms business for over 10 years.
According to the police, two locally fabricated rifles that look like AK-47 were recovered from the suspect.
DSP Misal also disclosed that Aondoseer John, Beemdoor Terfa and Kamnan Ubanna were arrested in connection with kidnapping of one Rabiu Haruna.
He said the suspects, upon their arrest, revealed the location where they kept their victim.