Suspected cult leader, others arrested in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Detectives attached to the Special Strike Force of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected cult leader, Sikiru Samuel a.k.a Samora, 24, whose members have been causing problem in Imota area of Ikorodu.

The suspect, who the police described as a member of Aiye Confraternity, was arrested along with eight members of his gang in Ikorodu.

This is coming barely ten days after the leader of the Berry boys cult gang, Mailiki Bello, also known as the Supreme Leader of the gang, was arrested by the same strike force.

Lagos State police spokesman, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the arrest, said other members of the gang arrested during operation are: Adegboyega Ismaila, 19; Sunkanmi Shonubi, a.k.a Napel, 19; Adigun Faruq, 18; Rilwan Akinwale, 30; Victor Uju, a.k.a Zino, 18; Juwon Idowu, a.k.a Lighter, 18; Rasak Adebola, a.k.a ‘Bobo’, 20; and Kehinde Keshinro, 18; all male.

“The gang is responsible for series of violent attacks and gang violence in Imota and environs. One of such violent attacks happened on February 12, 2020 at about which led to the death of one David Nwanga ,30, years of Araro Adamo area.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The suspects were handed over to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Yaba for discreet investigation. They will be charged to court”, he added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App