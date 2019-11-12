Suspected cult gang leaders arrested over murder in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Detectives attached to the Bariga Police Station have arrested two suspected cult gang members, Fatai Nofiu, 28, and Qudus Kazeem, over alleged involvement in the murder of one Amusa Fashola.

The police claimed the suspected cult members had been on their wanted list over violent crimes committed in Bariga and its environs in the last five years.

They said that the two suspects fled from the area a week ago after they allegedly cornered Fashola, while the deceased was on his way from work. work.November 3, 2019.

The police said detectives from Operation Crush tracked the two suspects to their hideout at Ebute Bariga where they were arrested.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, told our correspondent that the two suspects were among the six cult gang members arrested in the area in the last three days.

Elkana said policemen in the area were placed on the lookout for the suspects after the murder case was reported at the station.

He said: “On November 9, 2019 at about 8.15pm, Operatives of Operation Crush arrested one Fatai Nofiu “Aka” Itape of No 12 Ago Owu Street Bariga age 28 years and one Qudus Kazeem “aka” Bobo of No 14 Tape Street Bariga.

“The suspects were arrested at Ebute Bariga following a sustained monitoring. They are members of Aiye confraternity with allegiance to one Mohammed alias “Obama” as their leader in Bariga.

“The gang is responsible for series of violent attacks, armed robbery and murder in Bariga and environs. They are on Police wanted list for the murder of one “Fashola” on November 3, 2019 at Pedro area.

“Exhibits recovered from them include: an Axe, a HTC phone, one Nokia, and one Itel phone they snatched from one Amusa Bukola of No 34 Odundi street Bariga.”

He said investigation led to the arrest of four other members of the gang namely: Muiyis Saraki Alias” Bosingwa, aged 23years; Lucky Sunday aged 27, David Okpa alias “na god “ about 29-year old and Taye Balogun “Alias” Gbalagbala aged 24Years old.

He said investigation is on-going while the suspects will be charged to court at the end of investigation.

