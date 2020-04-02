Suspected COVID-19 patient tests negative in Zaria

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident of Zaria, who returned from Lagos on Friday and was quarantined at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria on the suspicion that he has contracted coronavirus, has been discharged yesterday.

This followed the receipt of his test result by the hospital management, which came out negative.

Iliyasu Mukhtar, an indigene of Dorayi, a suburb of Zaria, came back to Zaria from Lagos with fever and breathing challenge.

He was therefore rushed to the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital for attention where he was subsequently isolated for investigation.

Daily Trust learnt that Mukhtar undertook the about 800 kilometer Lagos-Zaria journey in an open lorry.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Hussaina Adamu, said the patient was tested in Kaduna.

She said, “The result came out negative. He therefore suffered from lower respiratory tract infection. His response to treatment was good and he is progressively improving. It is based on these that we have discharged him.”

She advised residents of Zaria to continue to adhere to the preventive measures put in place by both the federal and state governments.

Adamu also urged them to report any suspected case to the relevant health facilities nearest to them.

