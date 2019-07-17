Suspected car snatchers meet waterloo

ADVERTISEMENT

Two suspected car snatchers who allegedly attacked a Taxify driver, Alfred Moses, along the Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos, and robbed him of his Toyota Corolla car, have met their waterloo as they were nabbed by the police at Maroko, Lagos, while looking for a buyer for the vehicle.

The suspects, Daniel Abah, 27, and Edwin Edache, 31, have already been charged before an Igbosere, Lagos, magistrate court with a three-count charge bordering on robbery.

Police counsel, Reuben Solomon, told the court that sometime in June 2019, the accused persons posed as passengers to board the complainant’s car along the Lekki-Epe expressway and told him to take them to Ibeju-Lekki. On their way, the suspects allegedly told the driver that they were robbers and he should park his car and hand over the car key to them or they would kill him.

The police further alleged that when Moses refused to stop his car, Abah held him by the neck, while Edache poured petrol on his face, which forced him to a halt.

The suspected robbers then dragged the driver out from the car and drove it away.

When Moses regained consciousness, he reported the matter at the Divisional Police Officer of the Maroko Division, Lekki, who led his men to track the car and the suspects to their hideout in Lekki. The suspects were arrested and the car recovered.

During investigation, according to the police, the suspects confessed that they stole the car with a view to selling it to enable them raise money to start a business.

The two men, however, pleaded not guilty in court to the offences.

Magistrate S. Shasanya granted them bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

The case was adjourned till July 19, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos.

