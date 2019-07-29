Suspected Bandits kill three traders along Birnin-Gwari – Kaduna highway

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected bandits in Birnin-Gwari have killed three local traders along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway on Sunday evening, Daily Trust learnt.

The incident occurred when the traders were returning to Kaduna at Udawa Town, bordering Birnin Gwari and Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the bandits opened fire on the vehicle conveying the traders, killing three persons instantly.

A local vigilante commander in Udawa town, who didn’t want his name mentioned, said the traders were rushing to leave the market after news broke that the bandits were on their way to attack the market.

“What happened on Sunday was unfortunate because we received the news that the bandits were on their way to attack the market so people and traders started running, we mobilised our men to protect the town.

“It was in that confusion that the traders entered their bus in an attempt to leave the market. On their way out of Udawa town, the bandits opened fire on their vehicle killing the victims,” he said.

He also added that most of the traders in the market suffered great losses due to the confusion as people tried to escape.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo said he will verify and get back to our reporter but hasn’t done so as at the time of filling the report.

