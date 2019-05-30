Suspected assassins kill Polytechnic staff in Delta

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior staff of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Mr Chukwudi John was reportedly shot dead by suspected assassins on Wednesday at a hangout along the polytechnic road.

It would be recalled that barely a month ago that a contractor with the polytechnic, was allegedly murdered and his corpse dumped in an uncompleted building within the school precincts in yet to be unraveled circumstances,

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the late John popularly called Mr. Biggi was shot six times at close range as he was about to leave where he was hanging out, identified as Megachi Place.

The circumstances that led to his murder was yet unknown, but eyewitnesses regarded the operation as an assassination, considering the fact that nothing was taken from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Mr. Manfred Oyibode who confirmed the death, said, “The Police are handling the matter. It will not be wise for me to make categorical statement on it now.

“He was not killed in the school premises. The news that filtered in said the young man was just coming out from the hotel when an unknown persons shot him. He is not a lecturer but a non teaching staff.“

Also confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Delta state, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka said that no arrest has been made, adding that the information leading to his death is still scanty.

He affirmed that the deceased was the administrative staff of the Polytechnic and not a lecturer.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App