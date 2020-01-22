Suspect escapes from police custody

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old suspect, Hassan Sulaiman, yesterday escaped from police custody before he could be arraigned before a chief magistrate court in Lagos.

The suspect, who was brought to the court from the Iponri police station, Surulere, bolted before he was arraigned, and police have since embarked on a manhunt to get him re-arrested. He reportedly bolted when the investigating police officer that brought him to court fell asleep. According to the police charge sheet, Hassan Sulaiman and others still at large, on January 16 at No. 96, Brickfield Street, Ebute-metta, in Lagos, stole one pumping machine valued N65, 000, one small generator valued N35, 000 and one charcoal stove valued N5, 000 from one Olaniyi Awoyale.

