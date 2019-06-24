Survey considers legalising marijuana

ADVERTISEMENT

A survey into the use and legalisation of marijuana in Nigeria is to be released at a conference on Wednesday.

The survey reveals the knowledge and perceptions of Nigerians and their thoughts about the use and legalisation of marijuana.

The survey by a non-government organisation, Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA) is timed to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Senator Dino Melaye, Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and a former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, will join mental health experts on a panel to talk about the legal boundaries, potential for criminalisation and the public health consequences at the conference tagged, “Marijuana legalization: the Nigerian Situation”.

“A lot has been trending on marijuana in the public space and social media, especially with recurrent calls from audiences on radio and TV programmes,” said VGADA president, Dr Hope Omeiza.

VGADA works to raise awareness about prevention, treatment and rehabilitation for people affected with problematic drug use.

“We understand why this is a concern to our listeners and most Nigerians considering the awareness of the medical and economic importance that have been broached in foreign climes,” said Omeiza.

“It does the society more harm than good to shy away from discussing prevalent issues,” he noted.

Akeredolu recently called on federal government, after a conference in Thailand, to permit cultivation of marijuana for medical and economic purposes.

It is estimated the marijuana market could be worth nearly $125 million by 2025.

