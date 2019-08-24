Surajo Yahaya: I am prepared to take Kano Pillars to the next level

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly appointed Chairman of Kano Pillars football club, Alhaji Surajo Shuaibu Yahaya has said his ambition is to turn the club into one of the most formidable clubs in Africa. In this interview with Trust Sports, the Kano APC chieftain also expressed confidence that his team will emerge victorious in the CAF Champions League return leg clash with Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on Sunday.

By way of introduction, who is Surajo Yahaya?

Briefly, I was born in 1966, about 53 years ago in Gama town, Nasarawa Local Government Area in Kano State. I did my primary and secondary school in my home town after which I proceeded to the famous Bayero University Kano where I obtained BSc in Sociology. I am also a holder of Advanced Diploma in public administration. It is also imperative to say here that while going to school, I was an active football player. I started playing right from primary school to my university days. I participated in youth football tournaments, YSFON U-13, U-19 up to U-21. After I graduated from playing in YSFON competitions, I played for my local government team, Gama Tornadoes, Gawuna Juventus and Dangi Babes. However, when I entered the university, I stopped playing for club sides and concentrated on my school football team. Apart from my passion for football, I am also a popular politician in Kano, especially in my local government of Gama. I began to take active part in politics as far back as 1982 in the days of the NPN. I was initiated by a politician called Ismaila Mai Biscuit. During his visit to our school, he identified me as a very vigilant and active young man so he appointed me the youth leader in my area. In the present dispensation, I contested for the House of Representatives seat in my local government but the party decided that we should allow the present occupant of the seat to continue. So politically, I have been very active but my political engagements didn’t take me away from football. I have very strong passion for sports, particularly football.

Interesting but many people were surprised when your name was announced as the new chairman of Kano Pillars….

It is because they didn’t know much about my involvement with football. I have been following Pillars since it was established in 1980. I was also an ardent follower of the famous Racca Rovers. I went to their training each morning and evening, if I didn’t have training in my club. People like Anas Mohammed, Safiu Mohammed, Baba Otu Mohammed, were my football mentors. I used to watch and learn from them. They nurtured me. So after everything that happened in Kano during the last election, we emerged victorious so His Excellency, Governor Abudullahi Umar Ganduje took note of me and was interested in me because politics is about popularity and capacity to mobilise the people. I was expecting to be named a commissioner but the governor knew that I have been following Pillars all the while and decided I should become the next chairman of the club. So for those who know my pedigree in football, my appointment is not a surprise.

Would you say you have received the blessings of the key football stakeholders in Kano?

As I told you Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima is like my father. I am someone who is highly respectful. I respect people and I learn from them. Though Alhaji Galadima was not in Kano when I was appointed, he has sent me a congratulatory message. And all the former chairmen of the club have been so supportive. I have been meeting them one on one to make consultations, seeking for their fatherly advice. And I am ready to be corrected by them anytime, they feel I am wrong.

What is your immediate target for Kano Pillars?

My slogan is taking Pillars to the next level. And I told everyone in the team that I am a disciplinarian. I like discipline. In my second week as chairman of the club, I inaugurated a committee that will investigate the behaviour of the fans of the club. And the man heading the committee is Professor Musa Garba, a knowledgeable man who is a specialist in the field. He is the chairman and they are working to find out the remote causes of the unruly behaviour of the fans in the moment of losses and even victories. And I also told them that the Pillars of my generation will be the team that will stand tall among football clubs in Africa not just Nigeria.

What are you doing to make Kano Pillars less dependent on government?

We are aware of the need to make Kano Pillars less dependent on government for funding. Pillars will aim at 50-50 or 70-30 funding. By this I mean if we are looking for N100,000, maybe government will bring in only N30,000 while we source for the rest. We have already approached some corporate sponsors and the responses so far have been positive.

How much support are you enjoying from the Governor of the state?

The Governor is very wonderful due to the love he has for football and maybe the confidence he has in me that I am able to carry out the assignment he has given to me. He said he had consulted widely and he was told that I can do it. I said yes sir, by the grace of God.

What are you doing differently to motivate the players and officials of Kano Pillars?

Their welfare is a thing of priority and I am very close to them. I stay in the same hotel with them. We eat together and we move together. They are my friends and partners in progress. As a former footballer, I sometimes train with the team. I want to bring the players closer to me. By the grace of God, I will handle carefully the assignment given to me.

How confident are you that Pillars will scale Asante Kotoko hurdle in Kumasi on Sunday?

I am very much sure that Asante Kotoko will face a herculean task in Kumasi. The way we came back from 2-1 to beat them 3-2 in Kano must have taught them something, that we are a formidable opponent. Right now in the Nigerian Professional Football League, there is no club that is as fit as kano Pillars. Since after the League, we went into the Super Six where we placed second. After that we played the Aiteo Cup which by the grace of God we won. So since the beginning of last season, we have not rested for three days. My players have been active with matches. So I am telling you that though it is a herculean task, we are going to scale through on Sunday.

