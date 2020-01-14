Supreme Court’s judgment on Imo, Sokoto appeals expected today

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has stood down judgment in the appeals challenging the elections of governors Emeka Ihedioha and Aminu Tambuwal of Imo and Sokoto states respectively.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, leading seven other justices, on Tuesday, ruled that due to the time limit in election matters, the apex court will today hear, make decisions and give reasons at a later date on Imo and Sokoto appeals.

The time limit for Imo and Sokoto appeals will lapse on Friday, January 17.

Subsequently, the CJN directed representatives in the appeals challenging the elections in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau and Kano to return on January 20 and 26 when their times will lapse.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Four appeals were filed in the Imo governorship election. The appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Hope Uzodimma; the Action Alliance (AA) candidate, Uche Nwosu; and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Ifeanyi Ararume.

Although the allegations of irregularities in the election by the AA and APGA against Ihedioha were dismissed by the Court of Appeal, there was a dissenting judgment in favour of Uzodimma’s appeal.

There is also a cross appeal by Ihedioha challenging the appeal by Uzodinma.

For Sokoto, APC’s Ahmed Aliyu is challenging the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

He is alleging overvoting and other irregularities in the election which was also rerun on March 9 and 23.

Aliyu polled 511, 661 votes against 512,002 votes by Tambuwal after conclusion of collation in the rerun.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App