Zamfara: APC NWC in closed-door meeting
Supreme Court's Judgement: List of some PDP candidates likely to get Certificates of Return in Zamfara

By Shehu Umar, Gusau Published Date

Following the judgement of the Supreme Court that the All Progressives Congress, APC had no candidate in the 2019 general elections in Zamfara state, candidates of the leading opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are expected to benefit.

The five-member panel of justices, in a unanimous judgment on Friday, held that the party in the state failed to conduct primaries in accordance with the party rules.

In the lead judgment by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, the apex court declared that all votes cast for the APC as “wasted votes” and added that all political parties with the second highest votes in the elections and the required spread, are elected to the various elections.

Zamfara state has three senatorial seats, seven seats in the House of Representatives and 24 state lawmakers.

These are the candidates of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) for governorship, senate and reps seats in the state.

 

Governorship

Dr Bello Muhammad Mutawalle

 

Senatorial

Zamfara North: Senator Sahabi Yau

 

Zamfara West: Alhaji Abu Makau Damri

 

Zamfara Central: Senator Hassan Nasiha

 

House of Representatives

 

Bakura/ Maradun: Atiku Mohammed

 

Maru / Bungudu: Shehu Ahmed

 

Gusau/ Tsafe: Kabiru Amadu

 

Anka / Talata Mafara: Kabiru Yahaya

 

Gummi Bukkuyum: Junaidu Muhammad.

 

Kaura Namoda/ Birnin Magaji: Sani Umar Dan Galadima

 

Shinkafi/ Zurmi: Alhaji Bello Hassan

