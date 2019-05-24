Supreme Court’s Judgement: List of some PDP candidates likely to get Certificates of Return in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the judgement of the Supreme Court that the All Progressives Congress, APC had no candidate in the 2019 general elections in Zamfara state, candidates of the leading opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are expected to benefit.

The five-member panel of justices, in a unanimous judgment on Friday, held that the party in the state failed to conduct primaries in accordance with the party rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the lead judgment by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, the apex court declared that all votes cast for the APC as “wasted votes” and added that all political parties with the second highest votes in the elections and the required spread, are elected to the various elections.

Zamfara state has three senatorial seats, seven seats in the House of Representatives and 24 state lawmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are the candidates of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) for governorship, senate and reps seats in the state.

Governorship

Dr Bello Muhammad Mutawalle

Senatorial

Zamfara North: Senator Sahabi Yau

Zamfara West: Alhaji Abu Makau Damri

Zamfara Central: Senator Hassan Nasiha

House of Representatives

Bakura/ Maradun: Atiku Mohammed

Maru / Bungudu: Shehu Ahmed

Gusau/ Tsafe: Kabiru Amadu

Anka / Talata Mafara: Kabiru Yahaya

Gummi Bukkuyum: Junaidu Muhammad.

Kaura Namoda/ Birnin Magaji: Sani Umar Dan Galadima

Shinkafi/ Zurmi: Alhaji Bello Hassan

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App