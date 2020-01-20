Supreme Court Verdict: Ganduje calls on opposition to join hand with APC govt

ADVERTISEMENT

Few minutes after the verdict of the Supreme Court reaffirming the victory of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, the governor has called on the opposition to join hands with him for the continued development of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Malam Abba Anwar.

“We thank Allah for the victory that made it possible for the Supreme Court to reaffirm our victory after Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal judgements. We also thank Kano people for peaceful conduct of their affairs,” said Ganduje.

He also thanked all people who actively participated in praying for the victory that came his way, emphasising that, “Whoever believes and depends on Allah, will always see light at the beginning, middle and end of the tunnel, no matter the circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“We also commend all the Judges who partook in this exercise of deepening democracy. This shows the commitment of our judiciary in strengthening our democracy. This is highly commendable.

“I insist that our political opponents should come and join us to move the state forward. We have a lot of developmental projects on ground. And more are coming. Our free and compulsory education policy needs all hands on deck. Our security system also needs all and sundry. Among others,” he said.

Immediately after the announcement of the Supreme Court Verdict, Government House was filled to capacity with people celebrating the victory.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App