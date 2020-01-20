  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Supreme Court: Tambuwal returns to Sokoto, thanks supporters for prayers
ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court: Tambuwal returns to Sokoto, thanks supporters for prayers

By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto Published Date
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has returned to Sokoto state after securing victory at the Supreme Court on Monday.
The governor had been in Abuja since  the date of the commencement of hearing on the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate was announced by the Supreme Court.
Tambuwal who was received by mammoth crowd of his supporters at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, joined a special prayers organized for his victory at the Government  House’s mosque.
Addressing his supporters, he dedicated his victory to God and those who consistently attended the special prayers offered for his victory at the Eid praying ground.
He prayed for Allah’s guidance and protection so that he could deliver on his mandate.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.