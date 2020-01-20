Supreme Court: Tambuwal returns to Sokoto, thanks supporters for prayers

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has returned to Sokoto state after securing victory at the Supreme Court on Monday.

The governor had been in Abuja since the date of the commencement of hearing on the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate was announced by the Supreme Court.

Tambuwal who was received by mammoth crowd of his supporters at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, joined a special prayers organized for his victory at the Government House’s mosque.

Addressing his supporters, he dedicated his victory to God and those who consistently attended the special prayers offered for his victory at the Eid praying ground.

He prayed for Allah’s guidance and protection so that he could deliver on his mandate.

