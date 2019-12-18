Breaking News
Supreme Court affirms Kaduna’s El-Rufai, Nasarawa’s Sule, Oyo’s Makinde as governors
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Supreme Court affirms Kaduna’s El-Rufai, Nasarawa’s Sule, Oyo’s Makinde as governors
ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court affirms Kaduna’s El-Rufai, Nasarawa’s Sule, Oyo’s Makinde as governors

By Clement A. Oloyede Published Date
Malam Nasir El-Rufai
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Nasir El-Rufai as the governor of Kaduna State.

It also has affirmed the election Abdullahi Sule as the governor of Nasarawa State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-man panel led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili held that the appeal of David Ombugadu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the March 9, 2019 victory of Sule lacked merit.
The apex court also affirmed the election of Seyi Makinde as the duly elected governor of Oyo State in the 2019 general elections.

The court, in a unanimous decision, said it found merit in the appeal of Makinde challenging the judgment of Court of Appeal on the election.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.