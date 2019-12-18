Supreme Court affirms Kaduna’s El-Rufai, Nasarawa’s Sule, Oyo’s Makinde as governors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Nasir El-Rufai as the governor of Kaduna State.

It also has affirmed the election Abdullahi Sule as the governor of Nasarawa State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-man panel led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili held that the appeal of David Ombugadu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the March 9, 2019 victory of Sule lacked merit.

The apex court also affirmed the election of Seyi Makinde as the duly elected governor of Oyo State in the 2019 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The court, in a unanimous decision, said it found merit in the appeal of Makinde challenging the judgment of Court of Appeal on the election.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App