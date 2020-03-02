Supreme Court adjourns Zamfara review to March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has adjourned to March 17 for the determination of the application seeking review of its judgment in the March 9 governorship election in Zamfara State.

A five-member panel headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad adjourned the matter to enable counsel to the APC factions, Robert Clark (SAN) to regularise his documents.

In the Zamfara application, the APC faction believed to be aligned to former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, is asking the Supreme Court to review its consequential judgement of May 25, 2019 which declared votes polled by the APC as wasted votes and ordered the swearing of the party with the highest lawful votes (PDP) as winners of the election

