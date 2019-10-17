Supreme Council constitutes committees to probe Kano children abduction, Islamiyya school raid

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, on Thursday, said it has set up two committees to investigate the Kano State children abduction and the raid by police at an Islamiyya reformation centre in Rigasa, Kaduna State.

The Council said a five-man facts finding committee ‎will investigate the Kano incident where nine muslim children were kidnapped and sold at Anambra State after being converted to Christianity while a 16-man committee will investigate the Kaduna Islamiyya Reformation centre raid in Rigasa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Council’s Secretary General, Nafiu Baba-Ahmad, ‎represented by his Assistant, Jamilu Mu’azu Hidara, disclosed this at a meeting with Islamic Scholars and Ulamas to discuss the rising insecurity in the country, held in Kaduna State.

He explained that the council will release the outcome of the committee’s findings to public, which will contained the actual truth of the incidents.

“The setting up of the committees was based on the allegations that were going around the country about the islamiyya school and that of the issue of kidnapped children of Kano State.

“So, to be fair to all, the council arranged a meeting of all Islamic organisations in the country at JNI headquarters with representatives from every sect or groups of Islamic Organizations.

“We called the committees ‘facts finding committees’ and the 16-man committee will investigate the Rigasa Islamiyya school raid while another five-man Committee will investigate the Kano Children abduction.

“The council will release its findings to the public when the committees complete their assignments. Their findings will be the actual truth of what happened in the Rigasa issue contrary to media reports,” he said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App