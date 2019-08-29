…Supporters of disqualified aspirant storm APC headquarters

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters of one of the disqualified Kogi APC governorship aspirants, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, yesterday, besieged the entrance of the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The placard-carrying protesters stormed the APC headquarters under the auspices of Kogi Mandate Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesperson of the group, Amos Alfa, faulted the disqualification of Mr. Irukera, who is the Director General of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Alfa, who advised the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to learn from the Zamfara experience, urged the party leadership to do justice in order to avoid losing Kogi State to the “wrong hand.”

He said the disqualified aspirant, who he claimed was initially cleared, would not hesitate to challenge the NWC’s decision through all legal means.

He said a decision would be taken within hours on the next line of action if their request was not granted by the NWC.

“Why will such thing happen to Irukera? A sitting governor is aware that the only person that can unseat him is Babatunde Irukera and that is why he did all he could do to ensure that Babatunde did not feature in the primary.

“We have a copy of the results from the screening and it was written boldly that Babatunde was cleared. Why won’t he be a participant in the primary? That is why we are here.

“Justice should be done to ensure that this party doesn’t lose Kogi State to a wrong hand. Babatunde is capable to handle Kogi State to the best Next level. Let APC body as a whole do justice to ensure that Babatunde is being featured in the primary,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App