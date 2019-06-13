Support my successor, Al-Makura tells Nasarawa residents

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Umaru Al-Makura, has called on residents of the state to support the administration of his successor, Abdullahi Sule, by giving him a chance to work.

He disclosed this when he addressed his supporters in Abuja on Thursday.

He said even though he was not the best, but he was voted governor of Nasarawa state for eight years and now a Senator.

“I have been enjoying the goodwill and support of the people of Nasarawa state; you have voted for me twice as an Executive Governor and now a Senator, even though, I am not the best, I am thankful,” he said.

He said as a serving Senator, he will continue to strive towards the development of the state and the country at large, saying his words cannot express his happiness.

