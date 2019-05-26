Support Gbajabiamila, Wase‎, group urges lawmakers

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC Young Patriots has called on members of the House of Representatives to support Femi Gbajabiamila and Ahmed Idris Wase to become Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 9th assembly respectively.

The group, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Dominic Alancha, said the call is to ensure that the 9th assembly has competent lawmakers at the helm of its affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In line with the decision of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to toe the line of democratic practice across the world by supporting the Majority and Deputy Majority leaders of the 8th Assembly, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila and Honourable Ahmed Idris Wase to emerge as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 9th Assembly respectively.

“As loyal and committed party members we see this as a welcome development that will deepen party cohesion and position it well for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We commend this vision of our party, elders, and critical stakeholders who took this decision in line with global best practice in any democratic presidential system,” the group stated.

According to the group, the House of Representatives under the leadership of Gbajabiamila and Wase as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 9th Assembly respectively will afford the nation the opportunity of experiencing an excellent relationship between the executive and the legislature.

The group added that the Blue chamber will also witness a robust, progressive and people-oriented legislation that will ease governance problems confronting the country which will help address unemployment, poor economic policy, insecurity, bad governance, corruption, dereliction of duty and responsibilities on the parts of members through oversight functions.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App