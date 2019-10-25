Super-specialised hospitals needed to stop medical tourism – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says Nigeria needs to create super-specialised hospitals to stop medical tourism.

Speaking yesterday while defending his ministry’s 2020 budget before the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, he said medical tourism portrayed lack of confidence in the nation’s health system. He said the ministry was liaising with foreign countries and Nigerian medical experts in the Diaspora to bring professionals in the medical field to work in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App