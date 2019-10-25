  1. Home
Super-specialised hospitals needed to stop medical tourism – FG

By Balarabe Alkassim Published Date
Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.
The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says Nigeria needs to create super-specialised hospitals to stop medical tourism.

Speaking yesterday while defending his ministry’s 2020 budget before the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, he said medical tourism portrayed lack of confidence in the nation’s health system. He said the ministry was liaising with foreign countries and Nigerian medical experts in the Diaspora to bring professionals in the medical field to work in Nigeria.

