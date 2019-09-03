Super Falcons stars, Oshoala, Ordega return for clash with Algeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Reigning African champions, the Super Falcons have their eyes on another convincing victory over their counterparts from Algeria in the Tokyo 2010 Olympics qualifiers today at the Agege Township stadium in Lagos.

The Super Falcons are brimming with confidence following the return of some of their top stars like FC Barcelona of Spain’s Asisat Oshoala, defenders Ngozi Ebere and Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Ngozi Okobi and forwards Rasheedat Ajibade and Francisca Ordega.

Victory over the North Africans will land the Super Falcons a second Round clash with either Cote d’Ivoire or Mali.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday in Blida, Algeria, the nine -time African champions thumped their hosts 2-0 in the first leg.

They are therefore confident of another victory to end the dreams of the Algerians.

Mali, who host Tuesday’s return leg in Bamako, lost 0-3 to the Ivorians in Abidjan last week and have a mountain to surmount against the visitors, whose game has been steadily improving over the years.

An own goal by an Algerian defender and a second half strike by midfielder Amarachi Okoronkwo gave the Falcons the robust lead ahead of Tuesday’s home leg.

World football -ruling body, FIFA has appointed Zomadre Kore from Cote d’Ivoire to be the referee.

Her compatriots Lou Ta (assistant referee 1), Denise Akoua (assistant referee 2) and Fatoumata Kra (fourth official) will join her on the assignment.

Ghanaian Emmanuella Aglago will serve as referee assessor and Cameroonian Souadatou Kalkaba will be match commissioner.

