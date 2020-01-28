Super Falcons poacher, Uchenna Kanu, secures move to Spanish side Sevilla

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian international, Uchenna Kanu, has signed for Spanish Primera side Sevilla from American college Southeastern fire.

The Spanish club announced the deal on their official twitter handle on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old goal poacher will wear the No 19 jersey at the club.

Kanu, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports management, took to the social media to express joy after completing the move to Sevilla.

“Thank God for his unconditional grace upon me. I am super honored for this great opportunity to represent Sevilla and a big thank you to all who made this move a success,” she disclosed.

Kanu was her side’s highest goal scorer with 157 goals while at the American college Southeastern fire.

Her superb performances for the Super Falcons also helped her to secure the impressive move to Sevilla.

Kanu’s exploits in front of goal is well documented as she was the highest goal scorer in 2019 when the Super Falcons of Nigeria won the WAFU Cup. She also did well at the World Cup in France.

Uchenna Kanu will now become the second Nigerian ever who will play for Sevilla after Toni Payne and also the seventh Nigerian in the Spanish topflight.

Meanwhile, Uchenna Kanu is expected to make her debut for Sevilla when the club take on Asisat Oshoala’s Barcelona on Saturday, February 1.

