  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Super Falcons’ Ohale signs for AS Roma
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Falcons’ Ohale signs for AS Roma

By . 
Osinachi Ohale
Osinachi Ohale

Osinachi Ohale has joined Serie A Women’s League outfit AS Roma on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Nigeria international parted ways with Spanish side CD Tacon, now renamed Real Madrid, last month after the expiration of her contract with the Primera Iberdrola outfit.

On joining CD Tacon from Swedish side Vaxjo last September, she made 15 appearances, scoring twice for David Aznar’s side before the Spanish league’s coronavirus cancellation.

For her two goals, the first came in Tacon’s 5-1 thrashing of Toni Payne’s Sevilla on January 4 and the second in a 4-3 win over rivals Madrid CFF in a local derby in the capital four weeks later.

Following her announcement, she becomes the latest Nigerian to join an Italian outfit and also the club’s third signing this summer after Spain’s Paloma Lazaro and Italy’s Rachele Baldi.

Reacting to her historic move, Ohale told the club website: “I chose Roma because of so many things; so many amazing things about the club, about this city and this country that interested me.

“I felt like it would be a great thing for me, to explore and to experience new things and a new challenge.”

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.