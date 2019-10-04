Super Falcons draw 0-0 with Cote d’Ivoire in Olympic qualifier

ADVERTISEMENT

Hosts, Les Femelles Elephantes of Cote d’Ivoire battled African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria to a 0-0 draw in their Tokyo 2020 women’s football tournament African second round, first leg qualifying match in Abidjan yesterday

The encounter at the Parc des Sports de Treichville saw both teams creating several opportunities but failing to put the ball in the net, with Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala spurning two excellent chances to win the game for the Falcons.

Super Falcons’ youthful goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was again in superb form, thwarting the Ivorians and ensuring a respectable result for Nigeria ahead of the return leg at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Monday.

Nigeria’s midfielder Amarachi Okoronkwo was given the marching order in added time of the second half of the match.

