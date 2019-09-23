  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Super Falcons’ Dennerby denies links to India job
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Falcons’ Dennerby denies links to India job

By . Published Date
Super Falcons’s Head Coach Thomas Dennerby
Super Falcons’s Head Coach Thomas Dennerby

Nigeria women’s national team head coach Thomas Dennerby has called links to the India U17 women national team job “fake news” and insists he is focused on sorting out his future with Nigeria.

The head coach job at the helm of the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup hosts is vacant, and the All India Football Federation (AIFFF) search for a tactician to lead the team on home soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennerby has recently been linked to the job, as reports in India scooped by Goal claimed that the former Sweden coach is the AIFF’s leading candidate for the position.

But, Dennerby, who earlier threatened to leave current his job, insisted that there was no approach for his services and that he is keen on resolving the matter with the West African nation’s governing body.

“It’s fake news and click bait! There’s been no approach from any country,” Dennerby told Goal.

“I believe they are quite aware of my situation with Nigeria but I want to clarify that I did not receive any proposal from India or any other country whatsoever, as they are saying.

“I am still under contract with Nigeria and currently focused on sorting out my future before thinking about what is next for me.”

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.