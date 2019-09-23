Super Falcons’ Dennerby denies links to India job

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria women’s national team head coach Thomas Dennerby has called links to the India U17 women national team job “fake news” and insists he is focused on sorting out his future with Nigeria.

The head coach job at the helm of the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup hosts is vacant, and the All India Football Federation (AIFFF) search for a tactician to lead the team on home soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennerby has recently been linked to the job, as reports in India scooped by Goal claimed that the former Sweden coach is the AIFF’s leading candidate for the position.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

But, Dennerby, who earlier threatened to leave current his job, insisted that there was no approach for his services and that he is keen on resolving the matter with the West African nation’s governing body.

“It’s fake news and click bait! There’s been no approach from any country,” Dennerby told Goal.

“I believe they are quite aware of my situation with Nigeria but I want to clarify that I did not receive any proposal from India or any other country whatsoever, as they are saying.

“I am still under contract with Nigeria and currently focused on sorting out my future before thinking about what is next for me.”

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App