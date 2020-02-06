Super Eagles new jerseys; hit or miss? Nigerians react

ADVERTISEMENT

Sportswear giants, Nike, unveiled the new jerseys for Nigeria’s football teams in New York last Wednesday ahead of the Super Eagles’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match-day three home qualifying encounter against Sierra Leone.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick had disclosed that a new attire for the national team’s World Cup qualifying series will be unveiled by Nike in March 2020.

In 2018, Nigeria changed the game with a collection for the ages that set a new standard for how Nike approaches federation design.

And in 2020, Nigeria picks up right where they left off with a home kit that fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe with modern football design.

The kit’s pattern was hand drawn “and is highly symbolic of Nigerian heritage with nods to nobility and family”, according to Nike.

As usual, football fans have taken to the social media to express their opinions concerning the new designs. Some are comfortable with the ingenuity exhibited by the designers while others are not so comfortable with the designs.

Here are some of their reactions to the picture of the jerseys posted by the NFF on its twitter handle:

Pls wat is this? — ManCity General (@Jays_Blaize) February 5, 2020

The jerseys are fine but the guy wearing the white/green is why it’s not looking fine. Put the jerseys on someone else, you will see the difference — Odemwingie Precious (@OdemwingiePresh) February 5, 2020

The White Jersey clearly represents what the present government of nigeria has always had… “NO SENCE…!!! A Secondary school pupil would have done a better job of designing any of those Jerseys… And your fido-dido male model didn’t help the “Look” of the Jersey at all…🤦🏾‍♂️ — Emmanuel C. O (@emani9ja) February 6, 2020

Pls this isn’t cool, just don’t disgrace us, From the best jersy in fifa world cup, to a faded looking second hand Jersey. Are you people smoking something ? — Shehu Achituwo® (@ShehuTanko) February 5, 2020

We think alike on some things, the white is just a 2hours work for my guys in Ariaria International market. — Ridhwan Adedeji (@E1lCapitan) February 5, 2020

the whte is a No for me. — Oba-bhi Ridwan (@AdanlaUtd) February 5, 2020

Don’t even try it…. 2018 Kit is forever — IKECHUKWU CHIKE (@Ike_chike) February 5, 2020

did the guy pay nff to model the kit? because im not understanding. fine boys no dey this country again ni? — wherearetheavocados (@itz_dheevine) February 5, 2020

The away kit is nice though IMO. — Asuzú™ (@BlinksAsuzu) February 5, 2020

I don’t like it. — Uncle Wilson🧣 (@iam_wilsons) February 5, 2020

Those in charge of Super eagles branding need to be in federal cabinet…. too much sense dey for them, I love this — FISHO (@mcfish10) February 5, 2020

I tell you bro…watch the World drool over these jerseys — International badman killa🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Sultan_machido) February 5, 2020

Are you kidding me? Is this our new Jersey? 😐 — •DAMILARE••• 🇳🇬🇮🇹 (@DatDami_Dee) February 5, 2020

So dull, can’t @nikefootball give us something bright. The 1994 Jersey is even better. — i.am.KickOffEmeka🇳🇬 🇫🇷 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@emekakickoff) February 5, 2020

