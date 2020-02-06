Breaking News
Super Eagles new jerseys; hit or miss? Nigerians react
By Joshua Odeyemi

Sportswear giants, Nike, unveiled the new jerseys for Nigeria’s football teams in New York last Wednesday ahead of the Super Eagles’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match-day three home qualifying encounter against Sierra Leone.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick had disclosed that a new attire for the national team’s World Cup qualifying series will be unveiled by Nike in March 2020.

In 2018, Nigeria changed the game with a collection for the ages that set a new standard for how Nike approaches federation design.

Nigeria’s 2018 jersey

And in 2020, Nigeria picks up right where they left off with a home kit that fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe with modern football design.

The kit’s pattern was hand drawn “and is highly symbolic of Nigerian heritage with nods to nobility and family”, according to Nike.

As usual, football fans have taken to the social media to express their opinions concerning the new designs. Some are comfortable with the ingenuity exhibited by the designers while others are not so comfortable with the designs.

Here are some of their reactions to the picture of the jerseys posted by the NFF on its twitter handle:

