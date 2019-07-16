Super Eagles need better goalkeeper now, says Disu

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Technical Adviser to the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Tunde Disu OFR, has said that the senior national team, Super Eagles deserve a better goalkeeper to keep up with football’s current standard.

Disu made his stance known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday while commenting on the lapses of the first choice goalkeeper, for the Super Eagles, Daniel Akpeyi.

Disu, a former Assistant Coach to Otto Gloria, said that the Eagles needed a more tactically experienced safe hand.

“We seriously need another goalkeeper for now, and if I may ask, what is the duty of the goalkeeper trainers and technical crew that we have in camp?

“The technical crew should now go round to look for goalkeepers and we should not be lazy about it, we should not be comfortable with what we have now, we should look towards the local players.

“There were times when we have good goalkeepers in the country; we have produced the likes of Emmanuel Okala, Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu and recently Vincent Enyeama.

“My own take is that we still have good goalkeepers around that can do better than what we have right now, we should look for them either in the local league or foreign clubs,” he said.

Disu said the performance of the Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, was not up to standard but added that the goalkeeper could be improved upon.

“The performance of Akpeyi was not up to standard and I wonder what other goalkeepers are doing on the bench if they are not good enough which means that they are not as good as him.”(NAN)

