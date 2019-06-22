Super Eagles hunt for fourth AFCON title in Egypt

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) kicked off yesterday at the Cairo International Stadium, Cairo.

Three time African champions, the Super Eagles will open their campaign in Egypt this evening when they trade tackles with debutants Burundi in the opening match of group B at Alexandria stadium Alexandria.

The Super Eagles who are in the hunt for a fourth title will play their second group match against Guinea on June 26 before rounding up things in the group with Madagascar on June 30 in Alexandria.

It will be recalled that the then Green Eagles won Nigeria’s first AFCON title on home soil in 1980. After 14 years, the Super Eagles led by Dutchman Clemence Westerhof won their second title in 1994 in Tunisia. In then took another 19 years before the Super Eagles could win their third AFCON title in South Africa.

While two of the titles were won under the tutelage of expatriate coaches, Otto Gloria and Westerhof, the third was masterminded by a former Super Eagles captain, Stephen Keshi who led the Eagles without enough coaching pedigree.

It is also important to note that for the first time in the history of the tournament, 24 countries including will be vying for continental honours in what is termed as the greatest AFCON tournament of the century. Previous editions were contested by 16 nations.

This year’s AFCON will run for 28 days (4 weeks) to end on Friday 19th July. Unlike in the past, where the competition was played in February, this year’s edition will not interfere with the schedule of international players, who ply their trade in Europe.

As the Super Eagles take to the field this evening against their less illustrious opponents, expectations are really high that they will record a convincing win to shoot to the top of the group.

However, the Gernot Rohr tutored Eagles have been warned not to take anything for granted as they face their opponents in Egypt beginning from today.

Speaking with reporters in Egypt during a visit to the Super Eagles camp, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick also warned the team not to take lightly their opponents in group B.

Pinnick, who also doubles as vice President of CAF and President of AFCON, said: “Easy groups exist only on paper; things are different on the pitch. The NFF will ensure you get all that is due to you.

“This is a very important tournament and Nigerians are fully behind you. You should do your very best not to disappoint them.

“Do not take any team for granted,” Pinnick warned.

Although he promised the Eagles will get all that is due to them, many might take his pledge with a pinch of salt in view of the news which broke that the NFF had failed to submit AFCON 2019 budget and are waiting for government’s intervention funds to prosecute the tournament in Egypt.

A source in the NFF had told our reporter that NFF does not have money to expend on the national team’s campaign in Egypt and if there is no intervention funds from government, crisis will soon erupt in the camp of the Super Eagles.

However, most Nigerian football fans are still urging on the Super Eagles to go for the title in Egypt.

In an exclusive interview with Trust Sports, a former international, Mutiu Adepoju popularly known as ‘Headmaster’ said the first match is very important as it can determine the progress of the team while urging the Super Eagles not to underrate their opponents.

“The first match is very important. From the friendly matches, I believe the coach would have seen where they are lacking.

“I hope and believe Gernot Rohr would have corrected the mistakes. The team should go all out 200%, give their all and be victorious.

“Everybody knows that there are always upsets coming from small teams. The Super Eagles should approach their games against Burundi and Madagascar with all seriousness. They should be careful and take every advantage to score first,” he said.

Adepoju therefore charged the Super Eagles to live up to their tag as tournament’s favourits by lifting the trophy at stake.

“The ultimate goal is to win the trophy. At this level, we won’t be talking about them aiming for quarter-finals or semi-finals. Nigeria is always among the favourites to win the Nations Cup.

“We have 11 players on the field and if the team works collectively, they will succeed. We should not be afraid of not having a standout player like Salah in Egypt or Sadio Mane for Senegal.

Speaking to Trust Sports in the same vein, one of Nigeria’s most gifted players, Etim Esin also urged the Super Eagles to go for early goals against Burundi.

“The first game in any major competition is vital. We don’t have to underestimate Burundi as African football is growing in leaps and bounds. We don’t the characteristics of talents such as Mane, Salah and Aubameyang.

“Our players are no longer up there like back in the days of Kanu Nwankwo, Jay Jay Okocha. We have to get an early goal against Burundi, the longer the game goes without a goal, the Burundi will get more confident,” he said.

“Maradona” as Esin was popularly called in his active days also said Super Eagles left-footed attacking winger, Samuel Chukwueze is one of the brightest youngsters who is set to shine at the 2019 AFCON.

According to the former AA Gent and Lokeren of Belgium star, AFCON is an avenue for unknown talents to make a name for themselves.

“Sometimes we need experience mixed with youth. Amuneke was unknown in 1994 but he came as a substitute and scored two goals against Zambia. So this kind of competition, we give an unknown name a chance.

“We should have depth in our squad to the point that when a player is called up from the bench, he will perform excellently,” he concluded.

Expectations are high for the Super Eagles to deliver the goods in Egypt but it must be said that out of the 23 players selected for the tournament, only three have had AFCON experience.

Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo were members of the 2013 victorious team.

Even as they boast of World Cup experience, talented youngsters like Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Ognehekaro Etebo and goalkeeper Francis Uzoho will be making their AFCON debut in Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will smile to the bank with $4.5m prize money, if they emerge victorious in Egypt.

According to Confederation of African Football (CAF), $14.2 million would be shared between the best eight teams at AFCON 2019 as prize money.

The eventual champions will earn $4.5 million while the runners-up will take home $2.5 million.

The semi-finalists will also smile to the bank with $2.0 million while the quarter-finalists are guaranteed $800,000.

