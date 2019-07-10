Super Eagles battle South Africa for 2019 AFCON semi-final ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

It promises to be a ding-dong affair tonight at the Cairo International stadium Egypt when three time Africa Champions, the Super Eagles battle 1996 champions, the Bafana Bafana of South Africa for one of the semi-final tickets of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

While the Super Eagles bundled out Cup holders and five -time winners Cameroon 3-2 in the Round of 16 in Alexandria on Saturday, the Bafana Bafana shocked host nation and seven -time champions Egypt 1-0 in front of 75,000 fans at the Cairo International Stadium to set up the quarter-final clash

Nigeria are in the hunt for their fourth title having been champions in 1980, 1994 and 2013 but the South Africans are searching for the second after their only title won in 1996 on home soil.

Both teams were in the same qualifying pool during the campaign to reach Egypt 2019, with the Eagles finishing top of the pile while South Africa – who stunned Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo on the first day of the series – came second.

Their second match in Joahnnesburg ended 1-1, granting Nigeria a ticket to the finals ahead of the final matchday.

South Africa has never beaten Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations finals, with their two previous meetings – a semi final clash in 2000 in Lagos and group phase encounter in 2004 in Monastir – ending 2-0 and 4-0 respectively in favour of the Super Eagles.

When South Africa won their only title (in 1996 on home ground), Nigeria were absent as a result of a boycott ordered by military despot Sani Abacha.

The withdrawal led to a CAF suspension that accounted for another absence in 1998, where South Africa reached the final, losing to Egypt.

Nigeria has never ended an Africa Cup of Nations finals empty -handed where they eliminated the defending champions.

