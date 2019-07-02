Sunusi Ibrahim, Udoh thrilled by Eunisell Boot Award

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint highest goal scorers in the 2019 NPFL, Sunusi Ibrahim of Nasarawa United and Akwa United’s Mfon Udoh are presently on cloud nine after receiving their N2million Naira Cheques and Eunisell Boot replicas, each, for their feat.

It will be recalled that the striker scored 10 goals each in the regular season and Eunisell values each goal at N200,000.

Both goal kings were hosted at a glittering ceremony, in Lagos, where they were crowned, on Friday night at Raddison Blu Hotel, Ikeja-Lagos.

“It was a special night for me and one that I won’t forget in a hurry. I have never been to or witness such a reception before, more so, one done to honour a local league player in Nigeria’s domestic league,” said Sunusi.

“To be honest, I see this kind of event on television when top European players are rewarded.

“I was more than excited when I was presented my N2million cheque and Eunisell Boot. I want to dedicate the Eunisell Boot Award to my mother, family, coaches, teammates at Nasarawa United and the media,” he added.

Group Managing Director of Eunisell,Mr. Chika Ikenga stated that the Eunisell Boot is an important corporate social responsibility initiative for Eunisell.

“Like all Nigerians, we are passionate about football and whilst we salute our talented players who play for some of the world’s top clubs abroad, we believe that there is an opportunity to raise the standard of the game at home and not only keep our talents here, but in addition, attract international players to play in Nigeria,” he said.

