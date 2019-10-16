SUN, YMSU explore collaboration on research, career training

ADVERTISEMENT

Skyline University Nigeria (SUN) and Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YMSU) are considering the feasibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on research and career training between the two institutions.

This was disclosed recently when the YMSU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mustapha Ahmad Isah and other principal officers of the university management visited SUN where the plan for collaboration was unfolded.

Addressing the visitors, the SUN Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sudhakar Kota, said there were prospects and opportunities for collaboration on research, students’ developmental activities and career training, students and faculty exchange.

He added that he wanted the collaboration to be competitive so that students and faculty alike can find it compelling.

In his response, the VC, YMSU, Prof. Isah, indicated that he was particularly interested in the completion of the MOU for the benefits of stakeholders of the institutions.

“Few weeks ago, we got licensed to run MBBS, the Nasarawa hospital will serve as our teaching hospital and I am sure that this is an opportunity for future collaboration – we may even be considered Twin University with whom they could engage in fundamental research of great interest,” he said.

In his remark, the Head Librarian- SUN, Mr. Kabiru Danladi, said the University had earlier signed an MOU on collaboration of library services with Yusuf Maitama University and based on statistics, it’s been very engaging for both institutions’ libraries specifically important for the new era of academic collaborations.

