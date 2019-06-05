Sultan urges govt’s commitment to ending banditry

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, says serious commitment from government at all levels and prayers is needed to end security challenges in the country.

The Sultan, who said he was saddened by how some Nigerians had fled their homes over insecurity, urged government at all levels to work together to reverse the ugly trend.

The Sultan was addressing the mammoth crowd at his palace yesterday after the traditional Hawan Sallah.

According to him, no problem is insurmountable, saying with serious commitment, action and prayers security challenges would be a thing of the past.

While commending the federal government for not relenting in dealing with the matter, he however, reiterated his call for the supply of sophisticated logistics to security agencies in the country.

He also called for fervent prayers for leaders to succeed in discharging their mandates.

The sultan also prayed Allah to make the efforts of those trying to pull Nigeria down to its knees fruitless by exposing them and their antics.

“We pray Allah to expose those who want to cause trouble for our state and the entire country. May Allah make their efforts fruitless,” he stated.

