Sultan: Traditional leaders can help end insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has emphasized the critical role traditional leaders can play in tackling insecurity in Nigeria.

“Traditional rulers should be empowered as it was in the past to manage their community in order to guide against security threat that has become a thing of concern to Nigeria as a nation,” he urged.

The royal father stressed this when the Yoruba Northern Traditional rulers visited him in his palace in Sokoto.

He recalled that traditional institutions had played critical role in the security, administration and management of their community affairs which enhanced security and peaceful coexistence.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

‘’We have been there before Nigeria came into being, Nigeria came into being 1914, but all the Danfodiyos ,Oduduwa ,all the other people have been there for centuries.”

“In the past, no matter how late somebody comes into town ,the village head, district head, Emir ,Oba will know that a new person has come into town ,why is it not so now? Because traditional leaders have been kept aside as spare tyres, they only call them when there is problem.”’

The Sultan described traditional institution as vehicle to reach the common man.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App