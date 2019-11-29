Sultan to FG: Develop Abuja’s satellite towns

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday urged the Federal Government to decongest the Abuja city centre by developing satellite towns around the city.

Alhaji Abubakar, who gave the advice in Abuja when he led a delegation of Islamic/religious leaders to the office of Minister of FCT, Muhammed Musa Bello, said there is a lot pressure on infrastructures in the city centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since we have opportunity to be in the FCDA, in the office of Honourable Minister, please, see how you can develop satellite towns, so that you decongest the centre.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“So that most people when they finish their work, they would just go home and there will be less demand on the infrastructures here at the centre. I think it is very important we look at that. Our little advice,” Alh. Abubakar said.

In his reaction, the FCT Minister, Mallam Musa Bello expressed readiness to welcome any advice from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), having worked closely with its leadership before his appointment as Minister of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Sultan was accompanied by the Registrar of Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), Alh. Is’haq Oloyede; Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwan Adam; Emir of Zuba, HRH Bello Umar and many other Islamic/religious leaders.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App