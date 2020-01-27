Sultan, Tambuwal, Emirs of Kano, Gwandu for Gusau varsity convocation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sultan of Sokoto, governors of Sokoto, Kaduna and Bauchi and Emirs of Kano and Gwandu are among dignitaries expected to grace the maiden convocation of Federal University, Gusau on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference to flag-off the event, vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Magaji Garba, said 794 students would graduate, out of which 12 have bagged First Class honours, 258 Second Class Upper categories, and 222 Second Class Lower, while none of the graduands secured third class degrees.

Professor Magaji further explained that late Malam Yahaya Gusau and Alhaji Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi would be posthumously recognised at the convocation, along with several distinguished citizens for their immense contributions to the progress of the institution.

“The institution which was established in 2013 has about 27 programmes accredited. The university started with 591 students but currently has about 6000 students,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said the institution’s management has succeeded in curtailing and suppressing cult-related activities and never experienced any sex-for-marks case, while some students were dismissed and rusticated for engaging in examination malpractices.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App