Sultan speaks on insecurity, corruption in Nigeria ahead Eid-Al -Fitr celebration

President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has urged Nigerians to support the fight against corruption and insecurity, and continue to pray for the leaders and security agencies to succeed.

The Sultan made the call when he hosted ethnic and religious leaders as well as heads of security agencies and leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto chapter to a breakfast dinner at his palace Sunday night.

“Security agencies need our total support”, he said. “They sacrifice a lot, they are very patriotic, and they do a lot.”

The Sultan also stressed the need for government to equip security agencies with the highest logistic support.

The monarch noted that no country in the world was 100 percent safe, including developed country.

“In some of these advanced countries, people are being killed in thousands regularly but their media are silent on it but here in Nigeria if anything happens, we would start attributing it to one tribe or religion,” he stated.

He said that there was no religion or tribe that promote violence or criminality.

The Sultan, who observed that there were bad elements in all tribes and religions, stressed that a criminal should be called by his name not by his religion or tribe.

He wondered what kidnappers who hold sway in the northwest and some part of the country use their money for, stressing that: “There is a need for a vigorous investigation to unravel those behind this menace and bring them to book.”

