Sultan speaks on banditry, says prayers, actions needed from government

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has observed that serious commitment from government at all levels and prayers were needed to end security challenges in the country.

The monarch, who was saddened by how some Nigerians fled their homes over insecurity, said government at all levels should work together to reverse the ugly trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, no problem was insurmountable, saying with serious commitment, action and prayers, security challenges would be a thing of the past.

While commending the federal government for not relenting in dealing with the matter, he however, reiterated his call for the supply of sophisticated logistic to security agencies in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called for fervent prayers for leaders to succeed in discharging their mandates.

The monarch, who was addressing the mammoth crowd at his palace after the traditional Hawan Sallah, also prayed Allah to make the efforts of those trying to pull Nigeria down to its knees fruitless by exposing them and their antics.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App