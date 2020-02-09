Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, others to attend security summit in Osun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Ogunwusi Enitan are expected to attend a national security summit holding in Osogbo, Osun state on Wednesday.

The summit was organized by Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU) on the the role of traditional institutions on security.

The Executive Director of CBCIU, Professor Siyan Oyeweso, disclosed this in Osogbo at a press conference heralding the event.

He said, the Centre, as part of its cardinal mandate to promote peace and nation building has concluded plans to bring major stakeholders from different parts of the country to a roundtable where solutions will be provided to the numerous challenges facing our country.

He further stated that the focus of the summit is to reflect and interrogate the roles of the traditional institutions in the fight against insecurity in the country and to chart a workable way forward.

Oyeweso said: “We are worried over the state of insecurity in this country. The situation warranted the creation of regional security outfit such as Amotekun.”

“Therefore, it has become imperative to gather stakeholders including traditional rulers, state and non-state security experts to deliberate and proffer practicable solutions.”

“This national security summit will take place on Wednesday, 12 February at the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding in Osogbo”.

