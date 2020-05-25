Sultan, govs observe eid prayers in open fields, mosques

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim faithful across the country yesterday celebrated the eid-el-fitr. The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and some governors said the eid prayers in mosques and open fields. Our correspondents report.

Sokoto: Prayer observed in mosques

In Sokoto, Muslims observed the Eid prayer in Friday mosques in compliance with the directives of state government and the sultanate council.

The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, and other dignitaries prayed at the Sultan Bello mosque.

The leaders wore nose masks and observed physical distancing during prayer session.

However, it was observed that some worshippers defied the directive that women and children should not attend the Eid prayer as many of them were in attendance.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal had, in a statewide broadcast on the eve of Eid-el Fitri, urged the people to respect the directives of the religious authorities on Eid celebration.

Strict adherence to safety measures in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday, joined other Muslims in the state to observe the Eid prayers with strict adherence to social distancing protocol and use of face masks.

The Eid prayer, led by the Chief Imam of Borno, Shettima Mamman Shettima Saleh, was also attended by the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, and top government officials.

The prayer was held at the Ramat Square, a large field with capacity for tens of thousands of persons. The Imam, in a brief sermon, urged the faithful to allow the lessons of Ramadan permeate their lives. Governor Zulum, at the Government House, called on the citizens to sustain prayers against the pandemic and for the return of peace.

Worshippers violate physical distancing in Plateau, Adamawa

Muslims across the local government areas of Plateau State observed the Eid prayer in Juma’at and community mosques. Our correspondent reports that hundreds of worshippers in Jos, the state capital, flocked nearby mosques to offer the two-unit prayer despite heavy downpour. Though some faithful wore nose masks, there was no observance of social distancing protocol.

In Yola, Adamawa State capital, Eid prayers were observed in mosques to reduce congestion at the few designated Eid prayer grounds, but safety measures were not observed during the prayer session. Our reporter observed that worshippers stood shoulder-to-shoulder while only few had nose masks on.

“We are here to pray, so I don’t think it is necessary to wear nose mask or leave a space between myself and the next person”, a worshipper at the NEPA Road mosque, Umar Beti, stated. Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, in a good will message, admonished the people to cooperate with the frontline workers by observing the necessary safety protocols and contributing their quota in helping to save lives.

Partial compliance to preventive measures in Kebbi

Eid prayer was observed in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State, in partial compliance to government directives of physical distancing and wearing of nose mask.

Our correspondent reports that most worshippers that attended the congregational prayer at the Badariya Jumma’at mosque, Birnin Kebbi, put on nose masks while physical distancing was also observed during the prayer session.

Bauchi gov warns against violating directives

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, urged the people in the state not to relent in observing precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohammed, in his Eid message, also advised motorists to observe traffic regulations so as to reduce accidents on highways throughout the period of the celebration.

“I want you to see this as a temporary setback that affects the whole world and will be over in no distant future by the grace of Almighty Allah,” he said, noting that the government eased the lockdown restrictions in consideration of the tremendous achievements recorded in preventing the spread of the virus.

Low turnout in Nasarawa

There was low turnout of Muslim faithful at many Eid grounds in Nasarawa State. Worshippers, who spoke to Daily Trust, attributed it to fear of contracting coronavirus and heavy downpour.

Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage, rtd, joined other faithful to observe the prayer at Shendam Road Eid Prayer ground. Similarly, the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa, led the prayer at the Keffi Eid prayer ground.

Worshippers observe preventive measures in Niger

In Niger, the Eid prayer was observed in strict compliance with precautionary measures.

Our correspondent reports that there was large turnout at various Eid grounds despite the heavy downpour in the early hours of yesterday in Minna and its environs.

This might not be unconnected with the small number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, which stands at 26.

In his sermon, Chief Imam of Minna Central mosque, Sheikh Ibrahim Isa Fari, stressed the need for the people to always abide by experts’ advice on coronavirus.

Safety protocols flouted in Yobe, Gombe

Worshippers in Damaturu, Yobe State, turned out in large number to observe the Eid prayer at various grounds but with little attention to physical distancing. The Eid excitement overshadowed COVID-19 fear among many people, a resident, Mohammed Nur, said.

At the Waziri Ibrahim School Eid ground, our correspondent observed that there was hand washing point at the only entrance, while use face masks was also enforced. But as the number of worshippers increased, the safety protocols were jettisoned.

In his sermon, the imam, Sheikh Ibrahim Damaturu, urged the people to comply with preventive measures.

In Gombe State, the Eid prayer was held in various Jumu’at mosques across Gombe metropolis without observing any precautionary measures.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya had lifted the ban on religious gatherings to allow people to worship in congregation, but warned that such gatherings should not exceed 50 people.

But majority of mosques where the Eid prayer was held were overcrowded.

At the Izalah number one Jumu’at mosque located at the Commercial Area, the prayer was attended by hundreds of worshippers who filled the mosque and its courtyard to capacity.

Also, at the Federal Low-cost, Alkahira, Arawa, Jan Kai and Bypass Jumu’at mosques, the prayer was attended by a large number.

Some of the people who prayed at the mosques said they ignored the directive because it was the right place to pray to Allah and seek for His forgiveness and intervention against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Eid prayers did not hold at the palace of Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III.

According to palace sources, the Eid was cancelled and worshippers were advised to pray at home in line with a directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Physical distancing observed in Kano

In Kano, thousands of worshippers, including the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, observed the Eid prayer with due regard to physical distancing.

During the prayers, the worshippers were guided and arranged according to the safety protocols by officials of the state’s Hisbah board.

One of the worshippers, Ibraheem Abdullahi Bubakar, attributed the orderliness to the enlightenment campaign by the state government and the religious leaders.

Kano State government lifted ban on congregational prayers despite opposition by some religious leaders. The state began observing Friday prayers last week with thousands of worshippers in attendance.

