Sultan felicitates with Christians at Easter

The President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on behalf of the Nigerian Muslim faithful, yesterday felicitated with the entire Nigerian Christians at Easter.

The Sultan, in a statement by NSCIA Director of Administration,Yusuf Nwoha, enjoined Christians to use the opportunity to join their Muslim counterparts in working more harmoniously to banish insecurity, intolerance, corruption and other ills plaguing Nigeria.

“As people of faith, we’re conscious of the importance of Easter in the lives of Christians, especially as it symbolises rebirth, renewal and re-awakening. The significance of Easter cannot even be more compelling than now that the whole world is facing the devastating consequences of the coronavirus pandemic which impacts on our lifestyle and religious worship,” he said.

