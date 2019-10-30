Sultan declares Wednesday as 1st Rabi’ul-Awwal

ADVERTISEMENT

President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), and Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Wednesday, October 30, 2019 as the 1st Rabi’ul -Awwal 1441 A.H

Sultan Abubakar disclosed this in a statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement explained that the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon-sighting Committee did not receive any report from the various moon-sighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon last Monday.

It said the Sultan had accepted the recommendation and accordingly declared Wednesday as 1st Rabi’ul-Awwal 1441 A.H

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App