Sultan declares Monday as 1st Safar

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Monday, 30 September (today) as the first day of the lunar month of Safar (1 Safar, 1441 AH).

The Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, said on Monday evening in a statement that the crescent of Safar, 1441 AH was sighted on the 29th of Muharram, 1441 AH, equivalent to Sunday, 29th September, 2019.

“Therefore, Sunday, 29th September, 2019 was the last day of Muharram, 1441 AH. In line with the above, His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto has approved Monday, 30th September, 2019 as the 1st day of Safar, 1441 AH.

“The Council hereby enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to continue to promote peaceful coexistence and unity among all the citizens of the country,” Shehu said.

He prayed Allah to grant the nation and citizens the best of Safar.

