Sultan declares end of Ramadan, announces Sunday eid-il-fitri day

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has formally declared the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting as Saturday 23 May, 2020.

The Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, said this in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1441 AH on the 29th of Ramadan, 1441 AH, therefore, Ramadan fast has complete 30 on Saturday, 23rd May, 2020.

“In this regard, Sunday 24th May, 2020 is hereby declared as 1st Shawwal, 1441 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr.

“The council prays that Allah accepts our fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and that we will have peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations.

“May Allah in His Infinite Mercy quicken the eradication of the Coronavirus in Nigeria and all over the world” Shehu said.

