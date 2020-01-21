Sultan, CAN President, others meet in Abuja over ‘state of the nation’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle are expected to meet tomorrow (Wednesday) in Abuja over the state of the nation.

The meeting was part of activities for this year’s Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) 3rd Annual General Assembly and Peace Conference, themed: “Inter-religious Dialogue: Strengthening the Culture of Peace, Justice and Reconciliation.”

The Co-chairmen, Executive Council of IDFP, Alhaji Ishaq Kunle Sanni and Bishop Sunday Onuoha disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

They said Nigeria have much to celebrate despite some challenges.

Speaking on the controversies surrounding the Amotekun Operation in the South-West, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, said: “What brought about the Amotekun operation was that people were clamouring for the state police because they are the people in the neighbourhood; so, they are in the best position to know the radicals, the hoodlums, the hooligans and all these people around.”

He, however, said that the insecurity in the country has improved with the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, and commended him for taking the fight against insecurity as a top priority.

On his part, Bishop Sunday Onuoha said that there were a lot of security challenges last year in the country though it has been reduced.

“We should hold ourselves accountable to where we did not do well, and that’s why we are telling government to ensure the release of Leah Shaibu and the CAN leader respectively.

“That every person is entitled to his faith, right and freedom; so, therefore government have what it takes to ensure their release,” Onuoha said.

It would be recalled that the IDFP was established in 2017 in a process facilitated by the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID), Vienna, Austria, founded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Austria, Kingdom of Spain and the The Holy See (The Vatican).

