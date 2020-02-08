Sultan: Blame politicians, others for insecurity in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has blamed the political elites for the current insecurity bedeviling the country.

He said: “They have failed to lead the citizens to the right path.”

Sultan Sa’ad also blamed traditional and religious leaders for their failure to preach peace and promote good societal values in the country, adding that lack of forgiveness among Nigerians had equally contributed to the crisis in Nigeria.

He said this at the Plateau State Forgiveness and Reconciliation Day, to commemorate the victims of past crises in the State, held on Friday at the Forgiveness Garden, Jos.

Sultan Sa’ad said: “I attach so much importance to this type of programmes and I must commend the governor for the initiative. I urge you to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness.

Earlier in his remark at the occasion, governor Simon Lalong said people were expected to show forgiveness and reconcile their differences.

“As we mark the second annual Forgiveness Day, we are conscious of the efforts, we assure that our people live in peace and harmony, as well as finding a new narrative that does not only prevent conflict, but also encourage dialogue and reconciliation,” he said.

