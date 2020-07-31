  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Suleja council Chair sworn in as AlGON national president
ADVERTISEMENT

Suleja council Chair sworn in as AlGON national president

By Adam Umar 

The executive chairman of Suleja council, Abdullahi Maje, has been sworn-in as the interim national president of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria ALGON.

His media aide, Abdurrahman Idris, said in a statement that Maje took over the reigns of the association along with other members of the executive on Tuesday.

The statement said that the interim executive has six months’ mandate to conduct election for a new leadership of the association, which has been dormant for eight months now.

The statement quoted Maje as pledging, on behalf of other members, to carry everyone along.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.