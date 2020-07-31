Suleja council Chair sworn in as AlGON national president

ADVERTISEMENT

The executive chairman of Suleja council, Abdullahi Maje, has been sworn-in as the interim national president of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria ALGON.

His media aide, Abdurrahman Idris, said in a statement that Maje took over the reigns of the association along with other members of the executive on Tuesday.

The statement said that the interim executive has six months’ mandate to conduct election for a new leadership of the association, which has been dormant for eight months now.

The statement quoted Maje as pledging, on behalf of other members, to carry everyone along.

