Suleja chair vows to improve security

The Chairman of Suleja Local Government Council of Niger state, Alhaji Abdullahi Maje, has promised to improve security of lives and property in the council.

Maje, who spoke with newsmen after he donated vehicles and motorcycles to the police and vigilante groups in the area, said security was of utmost priority to his administration.

He urged security agencies to optimize the use of the logistics in combating crime in Suleja and its environs.

He said during his first security meeting with all the relevant security agencies, he realized that one of the major challenges facing the security personnel was lack of mobility and logistics.

According to him, the local government on that premise decided to procure five space buses and 20 motorcycles to support security initiatives.

“I just assumed office for my second term and I have realised that there are criminal activities in and around the local government. And to tackle this, we decided to procure vehicles and bikes for our security agents, “ he said.

